YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local tutoring program will not be receiving American Rescue Plan funds despite Youngstown City Council approving it in December 2022.

The $90,000 in funding was approved for the F.A.M.I.L.Y. Empowerment Student Achievement Institute, Inc. (FESAI) out of the Second Ward’s $2 million ARP funds.

In March, First News reported that the organization was still waiting for the funds to be disbursed. WKBN now knows that is because it won’t be receiving them.

Youngstown City Law Director Jeff Limbian sent a letter dated June 12 to FESAI and local activist Jimma McWilson stating the city was declining the tutoring proposal from FESAI.

The letter goes on to state several reasons why the program is being denied.

One of the reasons stated is that city officials did not know the federal requirements for them to disburse ARP funds.

“The full federal requirements were not communicated to the mayor, city council or the other city departments within the federal legislation and we are continuing to learn all of the funding, reporting, and auditing duties of distributing funds,” the letter from Limbian states.

However, in the same paragraph, the letter accuses the program and McWilson of not providing enough information and says its members showed frustration.

“In the months after your proposal, it became apparent that members of your organization have become frustrated with the process and pace of review and analysis of ARP requests in general and the FESAI proposal in particular,” the letter read.

It goes on to state that the program was not clear on its plans and that, “the FESAI proposal to provide race, culture, and contextualized life tutoring services are not clearly delineated.”

The program planned to use the funds to provide tutoring services to under-educated former students of Youngstown City Schools, “who are now in the city without the educational tools to be economically viable and qualified to acquire the knowledge, skills, and abilities to legally engage in meaningful work to sustain themselves and their families.”

Second Ward Councilman Jimmy Hughes feels it’s a good program that would help a lot of people. He said he thought he followed the process and vetted the program correctly.

“I was sure, going through the guidelines and everything about whether this qualifies, it does… I thought I did everything right, and no one told me that I had to make any changes. I tried to communicate with the Board of Control, and no one would give me any direction to do it any differently. In my mind, we vetted it, and everything was OK and should have been OK,” he told First News.

Hughes questions if there was an issue with the information or details provided on the program, why it wasn’t sent back to a committee for further review and research.

He also said he had what he believed to be a guideline on the requirements for ARP funding disbursements, and that typically if there was an issue, it would come up when the legislation goes before the Finance Department. He said no issues were brought up about the program until after it had been voted on by council.

Limbian explained that the ordinance never even made it before the Board of Control to be passed because the ARP committee and Law Department did not approve it. He explained that once council approves an ordinance, it then goes for review by the Mayor’s Office, the Law Department and the Finance Department individually. If any one of those entities deems there to be a problem with it, then the matter is held up for further discussion.

However, records show the ordinance was signed off by the mayor on December 12, just five days after council approved it. It also shows an approval stamp from the city’s Law Department.

In response to the letter from the city, FESAI asked Limbian, ”Does this mean Second Ward Councilman Jimmy Hughes did not receive the appropriate legal advice and written guidelines before proceeding to City Council and requesting approval of the precedent-setting initiative we proposed?”

The letter also states that there are other programs in the city already carrying out these types of initiatives.

In addition to several other questions, FESAI asked the city to provide them with examples of these programs.

The city responded by saying, “In response to the attached letter, you have asked for answers to four questions and made three additional public records requests from the Law Department. The Law Department has no additional public records that meet your inquiry. Further, the questions request answers that require legal advice or a legal opinion from the Law Department. The City, through its Law Department, does not provide legal opinions or legal advice to citizens and entities attempting to do business or receive financial assistance from the City. The offering of such advice would give some who seeks city assistance a greater advantage over others who may be similarly situated. Such a precedent would be poor government policy, likely illegal, and certainly unethical.”

First News reached out to Limbian, but he declined further comments at this time.

You can read the full letter from the city below.