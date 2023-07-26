YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A nonprofit working to establish an LGBTQ+ inclusive homeless shelter in the Valley has the property picked out, but it’s running out of time to come up with the money needed to buy it.

The nonprofit group has an important deadline coming up, and its members are asking the community for help.

Full Spectrum Community Outreach has spent four years looking for a property like the one where the old Hope House was located on Youngstown’s Elm Street.

“Our deadline is this Monday. We have to come up with $9,000 in order to close on this house,” said Frank Amato, marketing coordinator for Full Spectrum.

Amato said the organization has exhausted its resources and needs monetary donations.

“We have grants that are coming in. We have feelers out for loans and things like that,” Amato said. “However, that is not going to be here by the deadline. The owners of this property have extended and extended and extended the deadline.”

Amato said clients have come to Full Spectrum in the past looking for housing because they didn’t feel comfortable at other shelters.

“These other shelters that you go in, if you go in and you identify as a female and that’s not what you are born as, then they make you live the life of what you were born to, not what you identify as,” Amato said.

Amato explains they have had to send people who come to them for housing assistance to Cleveland or Pittsburgh, but they want a shelter that would allow people to stay in their home community.

“We want to make sure that anybody that walks through our door, no matter how they identify, that they’re going to feel welcome, they’re going to feel safe. They’re going to get education that they need to try to get back on their feet,” Amato said.

He said if Full Spectrum can’t come up with the $9,000 in time, they will look for another property and continue on with their mission to start a homeless shelter.

Those interested in donating to Full Spectrum Community Outreach can do so via the nonprofit’s PayPal. To learn more about the organization and its services, visit its website.