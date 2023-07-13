YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown is getting ready for its biggest-ever Hola Fest.

The event celebrates Hispanic/Latinx culture. It hasn’t been held for years, and organizers say they’re excited to bring the event back this year.

The event is set for Saturday, Sept. 23 at Wean Park in downtown Youngstown.

You can expect lots of children’s activities, music, food, fashion, art and dance. All from the heart of Hispanic and Latin America.

“Our diversity only makes us stronger, and I think being able to educate and entertain in a really family-friendly way is very important for the community, especially when it involves our cultures and our different backgrounds,” said David Labra, with the Hola Fest committee.

The festival will also include a parade from East Front Street to the Covelli Centre as well as a pageant.

The festival runs from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free.