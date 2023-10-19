YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – “Miracle on Easy Street” is back for another year at Powers Auditorium in the DeYor Performing Arts Center.

The live performance is scheduled for three days in December. There will also be two shows for local school districts.

The extravaganza features 100 singers, dancers and “Little Rascals.”

Shows are set for the following times:

Friday, December 15, at 7:30 pm

Saturday, December 16, 7:30 pm

Sunday, December 17, at 2:30 pm

You can buy tickets online or at the DeYor Box Office at 260 West Federal Street.