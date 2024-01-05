YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A naturally occurring radioactive gas emitted from the ground could be in your home and you might be none the wiser.

Radon doesn’t have any odor, taste, or color and it’s found in high amounts in homes in every state.

January is National Radon Testing Month. The American Lung Association says radon exposure is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the USA. The good news? It’s easy to taste for radon, and it’s very important to do it.

“You don’t know you’re inhaling it. You don’t know the danger it’s causing you and obviously, this is a carcinogen gas that’s proven to have cancer-related issues,” said radon inspector Brian Hill of Hill Home Inspection. “And that’s a reason should be tested so that you and your family can be safe.”

In Ohio, 49% of radon test results were at or above the level recommended by the EPA. In Pennsylvania, the number is 40%.

The only way to know if your home has high levels of radon is to test for it.

“Testing for radon gas is very important,” said Hill. “It should be tested at least once a year if and obviously during transactions of homes, but everybody should know, at least minimally, what their radon levels are in their house.”

For more information, visit the Ohio Department of Health’s website.