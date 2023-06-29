YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — City fire crews and Mill Creel MetroParks Police are trying to rescue a woman who fell down a hill near Lanterman Falls.

Firefighters have reached the woman and three trucks are on the scene.

Crews are shutting down the bridge at Canfield Road that spans the creek fed by the falls.

It is unclear now what the woman’s condition is.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox. Don’t miss the next breaking news story. Sign up for breaking news email alerts below.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.