YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Youngstown Fire Department was called to a fire on the South Side Thursday night.

Crews were called to the 200 block of Braeden Street around 9:45 p.m.

After the fire was put out, firefighters returned after it rekindled around 11:45 p.m.

Firefighters said that no one was in the home at the time of the fire and they don’t know what caused it.

The fire is under investigation.