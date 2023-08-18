YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN — Police investigating a theft Thursday from a car managed to track a suspect after the victim received a notification while speaking to officers that someone was using her debit card.

Kassondra White, 42, of Youngstown, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

She is expected to be arraigned later Friday in municipal court.

Police were called just after 8 a.m. to an apartment at 940 Martin Luther King Boulevard that had been ransacked overnight. Reports said several items had been taken from the car.

As police were speaking to the victim, she got a notification on her phone that someone had just used her debit card at the Dollar General store on Belmont Avenue. Officers went there and found a woman, later identified as White, sitting down at a bus stop carrying several Dollar General bags.

Reports said White told police she had not stolen anything and gave them a receipt. The amount on the receipt matched the amount of the notification the victim received on her card, reports said.

White refused to show police the card, reports said, telling them she had given it to someone else.

Police noticed she was also sitting on a purse that had been taken from the victim’s car, reports said.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said the arrest shows that police take all cases seriously and he credited the patrol officers for following up immediately.