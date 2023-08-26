YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating after a car was shot at and crashed on Belmont Avenue in Youngstown on Saturday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., a car driving on Belmont Avenue near Norwood and Delaware avenues was shot at and crashed.

Belmont Avenue from Norwood to Delaware is closed while police look into the scene. The crime scene photographer is also there.

Our crew at the scene says the driver’s side window and door had over 10 bullet holes in it; police found at least 14 bullet casings along the street.

One person was sent to the hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time, according to the sergeant at the scene.

First News is working to get more information.

T.J. Renninger contributed to this report.