YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police and firefighters have the 1100 block of East Midlothian Boulevard blocked off after an SUV collided with a utility pole and knocked down several power lines.

Authorities were waiting for a crew from Ohio Edison to fix the pole and determine if power had to be shut off while repairs were being made.

The SUV was going westbound when it lost control and hit the pole. The driver was examined by ambulance crews but was not seriously hurt.

Traffic is being diverted at Shirley Road and Shady Run Road.