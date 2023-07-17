YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A judge told a man Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court who is being retried in a 2015 murder case and is now on his sixth court-appointed attorney to trust his latest lawyer.

Judge Anthony Donofrio told James Jarrell, 41, during a pretrial hearing to cooperate with that new attorney, Aaron Meikle, who was appointed May 19, to defend Jarrell on charges of murder and other offenses for the July 7, 2015, stabbing death of 55-year-old Tina Jarrell in the kitchen of her Wellington Avenue home on the West Side.

“Work with your lawyer,” Judge Donofrio told Jarrell. “He has your best interests at heart.”

Jarrell was convicted by a jury before former Judge Lou D’Apolito Aug. 29, 2018, of murder and several other charges for the death of Tina Jarrell, his stepmother. In October 2018 he was sentenced to 15 years to life by Judge D’Apolito.

The 7th District Court of Appeals overturned that conviction in June of 2021, saying the trial court erred when not allowing Jarrell to introduce evidence of battered child syndrome or post-traumatic stress disorder as a mitigating factor during his trial and sent the case back to Judge Donofrio to be retried.

Judge Donofrio won the election to replace Judge D’Apolito when he retired.

The case was delayed before the first trial by a mental health evaluation and a suicide attempt by Jarrell in jail, although prosecutors maintained Jarrell was malingering and did not want to go to trial.

He went through three attorneys before the first trial and has now gone through three attorneys while awaiting a retrial.

In between, there have been motions by Jarrell to fire his counsel and motions by counsel to withdraw. Some of those have been denied, but almost all of them were eventually granted.

The original attorneys on the case after Jarrell was indicted by a grand jury were Mark Lavelle and Andrew Zellers, who were appointed Sept. 22, 2015.

Lavelle filed a motion Jan. 2, 2016, to be allowed to withdraw but Judge D’Apolito denied his request April 29, 2016. On Aug. 10, 2016, Jarrell filed his own motion to have Lavelle removed.

That motion was granted and Ron Yarwood was appointed to take Lavelle’s place. Zellers stayed on as co-counsel.

Jarrell tried to have Yarwood removed Nov. 6, 2017, but that motion was overruled. On Aug. 15, 2018, Yarwood asked if he could withdraw just before trial and Judge D’Apolito denied that motion.

Jarrell’s trial started Aug. 22, 2018, and he was found guilty Aug. 29, 2018. After he was sentenced in October, Jarrell appealed his conviction, and attorney Lou DeFabio was appointed to represent him for his appeal.

After the appeal came back in Jarrell’s favor in June 2021, DeFabio was appointed July 6, 2021, to continue to be Jarrell’s lawyer in common pleas court. He remained as his counsel until March 31, 2022, when he was removed from the case. Court records do not mention why the change was made.

Attorney Tony Meranto was then appointed to represent Jarrell, but Jarrell filed a motion April 28 asking for Meranto to be removed. That motion was granted and Meikle was appointed May 10. Monday was Meikle’s first pretrial on the case.

Jarrell had asked if he could supply some names of witnesses to Meikle for his defense, and he told Judge Donofrio that he had done that. Meikle also said he has studied the case and said not much has changed, but there were some approaches he said he wanted to try that other attorneys did not.

“It’s just a new take on old things,” Meikle said.

Jarrell’s new trial is set for Oct. 30. Judge Donofrio said at least one more pretrial hearing will be held and he added that is plenty of time for Meikle to prepare a defense.