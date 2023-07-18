YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from Lowellville is the latest to graduate from Mahoning County’s Honor Court program for veterans.

Jessica Wolfe was arrested in May of last year.

The veteran of the Marine Corps had gone to the school campus with a pistol in her hand after a student had shot himself in the cafeteria, and she was worried about her own children.

Judge Anthony D’Apolito presides over the program and said graduates must successfully complete a series of steps and phases aimed at helping the candidates deal with their problems.

“You must go to counseling, whatever it may be — mental health or substance abuse — employment is important, housing is important. We’re trying to put the person back together again, and each phase has a certain goal or something it tries to achieve before they move on,” said Judge Anthony D’Apolito.

Wolfe said the decisions she made that day came with some very harsh consequences, and the program helped her deal with them.

“It was a response, a typical response for a Marine. I mean, honestly, Judge D’Apolito, really, he nailed it on the head. He said we are trained that way, you know what I mean? We’re trained to run toward the sound of chaos. We’re trained to run toward danger,” she said.

In exchange for completing the program, Wolfe and other graduates like her have their charges dismissed, and then their records are expunged and sealed.

Wolfe said she will stay on with the court to serve as a mentor for other veterans who need help.