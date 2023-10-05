CORNERSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – A 60th wedding celebration was held Thursday at The Addison of Cornersburg.

The couple met at Cardinal Mooney and became the first graduating class of 1959.

Family, Mooney students and staff celebrated with the assisted living community with a cake reception and a Mooney vibe for Ed and Mary Ellen Leviseur.

They started dating senior year in high school and got married after Ed returned from the Marines.

Their secret to a long marriage is that alikes attract.

“This is a true story. One of the nuns called my mother one day and said, ‘Do you know who your daughter is dating?’ and she said, ‘Yes,’ and… my mother says, ‘I kind of like him.’ The nun never called my mother again. Apparently, he didn’t get along with this nun,” said Mary Ellen Leviseur.

The Mooney couple lived on the West Side of Youngstown, raising four daughters who attended Ursuline because they lived in the Ursuline school district.

Jim Bowser contributed to this report.