YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city couple who said they were harassed and assaulted by Youngstown police during a landlord/tenant dispute have a federal lawsuit against the city and the police department.

Attorneys David Betras and Matt Miller filed the suit Jan. 5 in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio on behalf of Heriberto Gierbonlini Ortiz and Wanda Diaz.

The suit names the city, two police officers and the police department as defendants. The eight-count lawsuit alleges the couple’s First, Fourth and 14 Amendment rights were violated under the U.S. Constitution during a Dec. 3, 2022, call at a rental property owned by Ortiz at a home in the 400 block of West Chalmers Avenue.

WKBN reached out to the Law Department for comment and is waiting to hear back.

A news release from Betras said the two officers involved themselves in a landlord/tenant dispute “even though they had no authority to do so.”

The release said the officers made “unlawfully civil determinations of property rights and embarked on a campaign of false imprisonment, seizures, searches, battery and other abuses of power.”

The release said the officers searched, handcuffed and beat Ortiz and held a stun weapon on him. He said the officers dragged him to a patrol car and threw him in, breaking several of his teeth in the process. An ambulance was called and he was held in the hospital for six days without any contact with his wife, the release said.