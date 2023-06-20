YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A couple was taken into custody Sunday on warrants charging them with child endangering after authorities found three children covered in bug bites and the house swarming with roaches.

Miranda Campbell, 32, and Jason Goodspeed, 39, were each turned over to city police by Austintown police on warrants for three counts of child endangering, a first-degree misdemeanor.

The warrants were filed last week in municipal court. The children have since been removed from the home.

Reports said police were called May 9 to Goodspeed’s home on South Hazelwood Avenue after local school authorities contacted police over concerns about three children who lived at that home.

School officials kept spare clothes for the children at school, reports said, and they had several bug bites.

Police went to the house to investigate and found Campbell there while Goodspeed showed up later, reports said. Police got permission to search the home and found “a large infestation” of roaches and bed bugs. Police and housing agents tried to get into the basement but could not because of the number of roaches near the basement door.

Housing officials immediately condemned the house, reports said. As officials were writing citations and reports, Campbell began bringing garbage bags out of the house and placing them on the curb, reports said. Reports said the bags smelled so bad police moved them away from the curb so the odor would not drift into the street or sidewalk.

Humane agents also took out several animals. Campbell pleaded guilty May 19 to misdemeanor counts of failure to register dog, failure to register dog kennel and failure to vaccinate dog. According to court records, she was fined.

In 2015, Campbell was also charged with child endangering and pleaded guilty, municipal court records show. She was placed on probation for a year and ordered to attend parenting classes.

In 2011, Goodspeed pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor littering charge and was fined $25 and ordered to pay an additional $70 in court costs. In 2020, he was fined $75 after pleading guilty to three misdemeanor dog charges and also ordered to pay $325 in restitution.

In 2017, he was spotlighted by WKBN for pulling a man out of a burning home on Manhattan Avenue, also on the West Side.