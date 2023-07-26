YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County worker who claimed that his firing was in political retaliation has received a $175,000 settlement from the county.

Ricky Morrison, a worker in the county’s Facilities Department, was terminated late last year only to be rehired just weeks later. Morrison claimed his firing was in retaliation for being seen supporting commissioner candidate Geno DiFabio in his race against longtime incumbent Carol Righetti. Righetti ultimately won reelection after a recount.

The lawsuit claims Morrison, who has cancer, was fired shortly after he attended a Board of Elections meeting with DiFabio.

Morrison filed a federal lawsuit against Mahoning County commissioners claiming his First Amendment rights were violated. He claimed retaliation, intimidation and bribery among other allegations.

A settlement was reached in the case in June and U.S. Magistrate Judge Carmen Henderson signed off on it Tuesday.