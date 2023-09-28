YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Prosecutor has started a program to teach people self-defense, the first class of which was held Thursday evening at Youngstown State University.

Two other classes have also been scheduled:

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at the Campbell Community Literacy Workforce and Cultural Center

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, at the Youngstown Jewish Community Center

“It’s a three-component class. The first, we’ll do a little background information about the law concerning self-defense,” said Gina DeGenova, Mahoning County prosecutor. “Then, we’re going to do a little bit about awareness of situations, and there will be a physical component as well, where our attendants and participants will get some hands-on training.”

Thee will be five or six additional self-defense classes held next year at various locations throughout Mahoning County.