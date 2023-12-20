YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County commissioners met for the last time in 2023 Wednesday and before adjourning, they agreed to transfer $250,000 of the general fund into the budget of the county dog warden to help balance the books.

Mahoning County Dog Warden Dianne Fry said the goal is to have her office be self-sustaining.

“Because the last thing we could do is lay off. I don’t know how we would take care of the dogs and we’ve set a standard,” said Fry.

Fry said revenues have been falling short of expenses and license fees are the primary source of income bringing in more than half a million each of the last two years. But that’s far below what commissioners allocated for next year or what’s been spent.

According to Mahoning County’s Budget Director, expenses for 2022 were $872,000 and $905,000 for 2023. The allocation for 2024 is $712,539.

“You know when they don’t raise enough income to, or to compensate their budget, you know, we have to subsidize it from the general fund,” said Mahoning County Commissioner David Ditzler.

Fry said the biggest problem is the number of animals, many abandoned, she and her staff take in and care for and that some dogs have been there for over a year.

“They come in, they’ve never been vetted, they’re not neutered,” said Fry. “Which is a big issue. They’re in worse shape and people aren’t coming to pick them up.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Fry said right now there are between 80 and 90 dogs at the dog pound at any given time and they’ve never had to euthanize any of the animals to provide extra space. After more than a decade of not raising license fees, the dog warden admits that may have to change next year.

“I don’t see how we can’t,” said Fry. “But you know, that’s ultimately the commissioners’ decision.”

In both 2022 and 2023, income from license fees was $521,000.