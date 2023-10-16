YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Covelli Centre announced on Monday that country singer Sam Hunt will make a stop in Youngstown on his tour next year.

Hunt’s “Outskirts Tour 2024” is coming to the Covelli Centre on March 3, 2024.

The show will also feature special guests Brett Young and Lily Rose.

Hunt is known for such songs as “Body Like a Back Road,” “Make You Miss Me,” “House Party” and “23,” among other hits.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 20. They will be available to purchase online through Ticketmaster or at the Southwoods Health Box Office. Ticket prices will range between about $40-$100.

According to the press release, there will also be VIP packages available to purchase.

The stop in Youngstown is one of two in Ohio. The other concert will be in Columbus on March 2, 2024. There are no stops in Pennsylvania slated for the tour.