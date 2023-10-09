YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Jordan Davis will be coming to Covelli Centre next spring as part of his “Damn Good Time World Tour.”

The tour will feature special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Ashley Cook. They’ll be performing at Covelli Centre April 19, 2024.

According to his website, Davis is known for his duet “Buy Dirt,” with Luke Bryan, which reached No. 1 on the Hot Country Song chart.

Tickets go on digital presale Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with the password: TUCSON. Regular sales begin Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com and the Southwoods Health Box Office.

Ticket prices range from around $40-100.