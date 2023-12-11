YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University has announced speakers for its 2023 fall undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies.

Country music legend Robert J. “Bob” DiPiero and student Colleen Mary Davis will speak at the ceremony slated for 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17 in Beeghly Center. Directly following the undergraduate ceremony, Cornel Bogdan and student Dominic Vito “Nico” Morgione are set to speak at the graduate ceremony at 5 p.m. in Beeghly Center.

Davis is graduating with her bachelor’s degree in business administration, majoring in human resource management and minoring in nonprofit leadership.

After graduation, Davis will begin her professional career in human resources. Her is to work for a nonprofit organization. She ultimately plans to obtain her master’s in business administration to continue her love of education, become a collegiate professor, and share her knowledge and experience with the next generation of professionals.

Bogdan began his career in radio taking on an internship at the Youngstown Society for The Blind where he honed his on-air skills by hosting radio talk shows and reading periodicals to vision-impaired citizens within the community. In 1980, he worked as the youngest morning host in Youngstown radio history and eventually moved up to program director of WMGZ, bringing in its biggest ratings ever. Bogdan also served as one of the founding members of the YSU station, “The Underground Sound” and an entertainment writer for The Jambar.

In 1988, he joined a brand-new classic rock station starting in the Youngstown area called WNCD CD106 The Wolf, where he remained for over 30 years.

Aside from radio, Bogdan remains heavily involved in the community, partnering with charities including Akron Children’s Hospital; The Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini Foundation; Second Harvest Food Bank; Hope House; Disabled Veterans; and Inspiring Minds. Additionally, he operates a company of “haunted attractions” including Ghoul Mansion in Sharon, Pennsylvania and The ExFEARience at Eastwood Fields.

A certified spinning instructor, Bogdan teaches up to five times weekly and has created a loyal following every Saturday in the Andrews Student Recreation and Wellness Center at YSU.

Born and raised in the Mahoning Valley, Morgione is a 2018 graduate of Ursuline High School and completed his undergraduate degree from YSU’s Williamson College of Business Administration in 2021 with a major in marketing and will be receiving his Master of Business Administration at Commencement. Morgione currently works at YSU’s Division of Workforce Education and Innovation as the associate director of Business Development & Industry Partnerships. In his free time, he enjoys playing live music with the local band, RDNA, on the weekends.