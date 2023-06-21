YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Confusion and frustrations filled the room at the end of the Youngstown City Council meeting Wednesday as members of council questioned how the administration had the authority to undo an ordinance they already passed.

“I would just like to have some straight-up honesty in this practice instead of the BS, playing around and then holding this stuff up at the board of control,” said Sixth Ward Councilwoman Anita Davis.

The ordinance in question was to appropriate $90,000 in American Rescue Plan funds from Second Ward Councilman Jimmy Hughes’ $2 million ARP money to go toward a Youngstown tutoring program.

In December, council approved the funding. However, First News reported Tuesday that Law Director Jeff Limbian sent out a letter stating the city was declining to fund the program, even though council already approved it.

“I just don’t see how it just mysteriously develops that the administration creates a committee that has authority over what we pass and we legislate in council… Now council’s vote don’t mean anything,” Hughes said.

Hughes is referring to the ARP Committee, which was created to oversee ARP funds.

In the letter, Limbian stated the reason for them declining the program was partially because it did not meet federal ARP funding requirements. He told First News Tuesday that the ordinance never made it to the board of control because the ARP committee didn’t approve it.

“What was the role of the ARP Committee in looking this over after council has already approved it?” Davis asked.

“The role of the ARP committee is what it’s always been, which is to vet all projects to make sure they, number one, fit under federal guidelines,” Limbian said.

However, in his letter dated June 12, Limbian said the city was unaware of the federal guidelines, stating, “The full federal requirements were not communicated to the mayor, city council or the other city departments within the federal legislation, and we are continuing to learn all of the funding, reporting, and auditing duties of distributing funds.”

Which raises the question: How has the ARP Committee been vetting projects to make sure they meet the requirements if the committee did not know the requirements?

Davis went on to question what authority the ARP Committee actually has.

“Where do they get their authority to do a yay or nay on this? Do they get a yay or nay to supersede council?” she asked.

Although the committee does not have the authority to overturn legislation passed by council, it can serve as an advisor to the mayor who has the power to veto council’s decision.

“Actually, my veto power, you guys all agreed to it… So I decided it didn’t meet the criteria of the ARP funding,” Mayor Tito Brown said. “Some of these things just don’t meet the qualifications, and I think the one we’re talking about in particular was really missing a lot more than some of the others ones that were given to us.”

Youngstown Chief of Staff Nikki Posterli explained the process and that this ordinance was presented in an uncommon manner, which is why it was vetted and denied even after council’s approval.

“Typically, we present to council, council approves it, and it goes to the board of control. Before that already happens, we’ve done our due diligence on the project. What’s happening here is the first time you see this is the act of legislation before council,” she said.