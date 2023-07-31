YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – During Monday’s Youngstown City Council meeting, a proposed ordinance was brought forward about a vacant building, but not everyone was on board with the idea.

The building on Ridge Avenue used to be a rehabilitation center that was part of Meridian Healthcare. It sits in Councilman Julius Oliver’s ward. He wants to use $150,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to transfer the title to the Western Reserve Port Authority.

Oliver says the program will help enhance other youth programs.

“We want to be able to gather our kids into one space and be able to disseminate — so Thursday you’re at Boys and Girls Bluc and Friday you are at YMCA,” Olive said.

In the finance meeting prior to the council meeting, Councilwoman Samantha Turner read a statement from Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown CEO James Bird, which Oliver took issue with.

“However, there are already places, centers, that fill what is already being proposed by Councilman Oliver,” Turner said.

Oliver shot back saying, “It sounds like he’s worried about just his project alone and not the entirety of the city.”

Once it got to council, Turner continued to reject the proposed ordinance.

“As a board member of the Boys and Girls Club, I cannot support this piece of legislation,” Turner said.

Olive said his intention is not to “step on anyone’s toes” or to take funding from any other organization or project.

“If it doesn’t go towards this project, I would like to put something in place in this particular building that is not going to prohibit the future economic development of that street,” Oliver said.

Councilwoman Anita Davis said she would rather see an organization in the building rather than a business.

“Whether it becomes a senior center or becomes part of the Port Authority, I would rather have it there than to have further risk and having that in the hands of one more kind of business that’s going to exploit the city of Youngstown,” Davis said.

Along with passing that ordinance, council also approved $1.1 million for emergency repairs to the city hall fire escape; $21,000 of ARP funds for a rock wall shaped like a tree at Boulevard Pocket Park.

AN ordinance for $65,000 to fund a study to decide if the city could support an ambulance service was passed to the safety committee. That meeting is set for Thursday, Aug. 24.