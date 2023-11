YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified a man found shot to death Thursday morning on the West Side.

A news release said Edward Lewis, 52, was found shot to death about 11:15 a.m. inside a house in the double-digit block of Oneta Street.

Police said Lewis was found after officers were called to the home for a report of a person who had died. His death is the 16th homicide of the year.

Police are still investigating and have not made any arrests.