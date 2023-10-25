YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a 7-year-old killed in what they said is an accidental shooting Sunday.

The coroner’s office said Devonte Housley Jr. was the boy who died about 8 a.m. in a house in the 300 block of Marmion Avenue.

When police got there they tried to perform lifesaving measures on the child until paramedics could arrive but he passed away.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said detectives are still compiling information and will be speaking to prosecutors once their investigation is done to determine if any charges should be filed.

Police have not said if the child got ahold of the gun himself or if someone shot him by accident.