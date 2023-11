YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police have released the name of the 14-year-old boy who police said was accidentally shot Saturday.

Mahoning County Coroner’s Office identified the boy as Logan Taylor. City police Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said the boy was taken off life support sometime Monday.

An autopsy will be conducted and the incident remains under investigation by the Youngstown Police Department and Mahoning County Coroner.