YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a woman killed in a fatal accident Wednesday evening on the East Side.

A news release said that Denasia Douglas, 19, is the woman who was killed in a two-car accident about 9:15 p.m. at Victor and Commonwealth avenues.

Douglas was taken from the scene to St. Elizabeth Health Center, where she died.

Several other people were also injured and taken to the hospital.

The accident is under investigation.