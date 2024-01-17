YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner has identified the man killed in a crash on Interstate 680 in Youngstown last week.

The victim is 36-year-old Shawn Carlson, according to a news release from the Coroner’s Office.

Carlson was in a two-car crash around 1:30 a.m. January 10 on I-680 near Williamson Avenue. He died at the scene, while the other driver was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox. Don’t miss the next breaking news story. Sign up for breaking news email alerts below.

Youngstown police were investigating the crash.