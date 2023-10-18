YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Mahoning County Coroner has identified the man who died after being found under a car on Youngstown’s West Side Sunday morning.

According to the coroner, Nathaniel Watson, 30, died in the vehicle vs. pedestrian incident.

Watson’s girlfriend, Shanay Jacobs, 32, is facing charges in connection with Watson’s death. Police said Watson and Jacobs had been arguing before Watson was found underneath a car in the front yard of another home in the 200 block of S. Schenley Avenue. Investigators have accused Jacobs of running Watson over.

On Monday, Jacobs’ charge of voluntary manslaughter was upgraded to murder after prosecutors were consulted. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 23.

An autopsy was conducted. The incident is still under investigation by the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office and the Youngstown Police Department.