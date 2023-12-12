YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has released the identities of the three people killed over the weekend in Youngstown.

Hosea Hodges, 22, was identified as the man who died at St. Elizabeth Health Center from multiple gunshot wounds on Saturday morning.

First News spoke to witnesses on the scene who said that they heard about five or six shots, then saw a man lying on the sidewalk, and they called 911. Police were investigating a scene in the 1900 block of Midlothian Blvd.

The coroner also identified the 20-year-old woman killed later that day in the area of Old McCartney Road. The victim is Chyann Gruber, according to a news release from the coroner’s office.

The coroner said Gruber also had multiple gunshot wounds. She was found on the side of the road.

The coroner identified the third victim as 26-year-old Ty’Rice Logan. Logan was found outside Miss Daisy’s Place on South Avenue, near the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police have made no arrests in the cases yet but spoke out Monday about the crimes. Authorities said they do have people of interest in all three incidents, and any information or leads should be handled strictly by police.

“I implore every member of our community to report any information that you may have to our Youngstown Police Department concerning these crimes,” Police Chief Carl Davis said.