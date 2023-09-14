YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the man killed in a shooting on Youngstown’s South Side on Monday.

The victim is 21-year-old Tylend Lewis.

Lewis was found on Summer Street around 7:30 p.m. Monday. Police were told a family member found the victim, who died at the scene before police and EMS arrived.

An arrest has not yet been made. Police and the coroner are investigating.