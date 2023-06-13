YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The coalition looking to save the deer in Mill Creek MetroParks met Tuesday evening to discuss plans going forward. Both their attorney and the city of Youngstown’s law director spoke about where each side is at in the process.

At a meeting with about 100 people, Youngstown City Law Director Jeff Limbian told the crowd how the city, mainly Mayor Tito Brown’s office, felt about the controlled hunt in Mill Creek, saying there’s already too much shooting.

“He said, we are not going to compound the situation by allowing shooting of any kind to happen in the park, voluntarily, and put more people at risk and frankly, the deer too,” Limbian said.

As of now, the law says hunting in Youngstown is a minor misdemeanor. Discharging a firearm in the city is a first-degree misdemeanor. Limbian says he has heard that there will be no sharp shooting in the city this year.

“But when the hue and crying and frustration from all of you dies down, they’re going to be back again,” Limbian said.

Under the Ohio Revised Code, Judge Robert Rusu appoints the members of the park board. From there, the board hires the executive director. The group’s attorney, Marc Dann, says he has reached out to Representative Lauren McNalley about this.

“So if the legislator were to change that, then there might be a way to remove park board members that doesn’t flow through the probate judge or to make sure that they’re more accountable,” Dann said.

Dann says dissolving the park board would cause more harm than good. So, the next suggestion is to start a petition to send to Judge Rusu.

“Agree that there needs to be a change in the membership of the park board in order to accomplish the hiring of staff that’s more responsive to the concerns and needs of the community,” Dann said.

As for a lawsuit…

“We haven’t finalized whether or not it’s appropriate to bring an action from the city’s point of view, this year or in the upcoming months, to see what happens this year,” Limbian said.

“If they don’t bring a suit, then we believe there’s an ability through something called a taxpayers lawsuit,” Dann said.