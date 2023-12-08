YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tis the season to be jolly at an area holiday concert.

The Youngstown Area Community Concert Band is performing its ‘A Holiday Concert of Giving’ on Sunday.

The band will be joined by the Stambaugh Chorus and Tapestry of Ohio. It’s the community band’s biggest fundraiser every year.

It’s raised over $53,000 for Second Harvest Food Bank. The band and chorus absorb all the costs of the concert.

“A community band is made up of as it says, members from the community. We’ve got five counties represented and the only way we can exist is by providing music for the community. So, we’re from the community and about the community and they support us,” said Joe Pellegrini, community band director.

Sunday’s show starts at 2:30 p.m. at Stambaugh Auditorium. There is no collection of canned goods, just donations of cash, or checks will be accepted.