YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The March Primary Election is still a couple of months away, but Mahoning County Commissioners are taking the offensive to get a sales tax issue on the ballot renewed.

The county relies on a 1-and-a-quarter-penny tax to fund local government. Three-quarters of that amount pays for the county’s criminal justice services, the sheriff, the prosecutor’s office and the coroner. The remaining half-penny covers the rest of the general fund.

Commissioners say losing either or both would be devastating.

“We have to have a county government. I don’t want to go back to the days of when the jail was shut down, special master was called in here and we ended up in federal court closing the jail down — and those ugly things we had in the past,” said Mahoning County Commissioner Anthony Traficanti.

Commissioners say they will spend these next two months campaigning hard for the sales tax, which they say covers roughly 80% of the county’s overall budget.