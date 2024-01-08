YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Commissioners approved multiple spending items for various departments to begin the year. They also unanimously approved a resolution supporting the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

For years, Youngstown has hosted grade school and junior high state wrestling tournaments. It brings over 10,000 people each weekend into the city. Monday, commissioners authorized a grant of $8,500 to the Ohio Athletic Committee in support of those tournaments.

“And the Covelli Centre, thank goodness that it is there that we can hold these types of events. So, the $8,500 is a major impact when those people come in here for these wrestling tournaments or baseball tournaments. They’re staying at our hotels, they’re eating at our restaurants. So it’s a dollar-for-dollar plus for Mahoning County, so we want to continue to do that,” Traficanti said.

This year, the junior high championships are March 16 and 17, and then the grade school championships are on the 23rd and 24th.