YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Midwest Region Daughters of Promise Youngstown is hosting a private advance screening of “The Color Purple” next week.

There are just 300 tickets for the women-only “red carpet” affair on December 20. It’s taking place at the Regal Boulevard Centre Theater in Niles.

Dr. Debra B. Morton will be in attendance.

Tickets are $20 per person and includes conversation and giveaways. A portion of the proceeds will be put towards women’s health initiatives.

Attendees are encouraged to wear purple.

“Women of all color we are just encouraging to come out to be part of this. We wear so many hats as women and to be able to come out and just enjoy fellowship with other women,” Michelle Burton, Ohio State director of women.

The festivities kick off at 6:30 p.m. with the movie screening starting at 7 p.m.

Burton is asking people to buy tickets in advance.

“The Color Purple” opens in theaters on Christmas Day.