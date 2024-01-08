YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trek Coffee House is opening a new location in downtown Youngstown.

A grand opening is set for Jan. 13 and 14 at the location at 1588 Mahoning Avenue.

“We are delighted to bring the Trek Coffee House experience to the wonderful community of Youngstown,” said Levi Smith, Owner of Trek Coffee House. “Our grand opening celebration is a way to express our gratitude for the warm welcome we’ve received and to invite everyone to become a part of the Trek Coffee House family.”

A ribbon cutting is set for 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Local leaders and the community are invited to attend.

The shop will feature a 10 a.m. Coffee Education Workshop that will explore the world of coffee, the roasting process and bean traits. Taste testing will be part of the event.

Later in the day on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., baristas will compete in crafting latte designs with records playing in the background.

On Sunday, yoga is on the menu at 11 a.m. then featured coffee flights are scheduled from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Trek Coffee House also owns the Trek Outpost at White House Fruit Farm.