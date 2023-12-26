YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a Cleveland man was booked into the Mahoning County jail early Christmas morning after he was spotted driving a stolen car on Market Street.

Makele Scruggs, 22, is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in municipal court on a charge of receiving stolen property.

Reports said an officer on patrol at about 12:30 a.m. Monday on Market Street spotted a white Kia Soul that had a broken driver’s side window. The officer did a records check on the license plate and discovered that it was recently stolen, reports said.

The car pulled into a 2501 Market St. gas station and the officer waited for backup before approaching Scruggs and taking him out of the car, reports said.

Reports said Scruggs refused to give police his name but officers found his identification when they searched him after arresting him for stealing the car.

Scruggs told police the car belonged to his girlfriend, reports said.