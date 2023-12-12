YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The city has reached a settlement with the owners of a downtown building they tore down against the owner’s wishes.

The settlement was reached Monday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio before U.S. Judge Benita Y. Pearson, according to the docket entry for the case.

Details of the settlement are not available.

The owners of the former Anthony’s On The River on Oak Hill Avenue, Two Bridges LLC, sued the city after the building was ordered demolished by fire Chief Barry Finley in 2020 because he said it was a fire hazard.

The building had been vacant for several years. The company claimed they never received a notice that the building was going to be demolished.

The city had mailed several notices of code violations to the building’s owners but those were all returned because a valid address for Two Bridges could not be found, court papers said, so no one ever received the notices.

Two Bridges sued, saying that the property rights were violated because they were denied due process, and they also claimed that Ohio’s demolition ordinances are unconstitutional.