YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Youngstown has hired a new economic development director.

Stephanie Gilchrist will serve in the Community Planning and Economic Development Department under the leadership of Nikki Posterli, chief of staff and director. Gilchrist will oversee the Economic Development Division, according to a news release from the city.

Gilchrist, a Youngstown resident, formerly served as the regional director of The Minority Business Assistance Center, a state-affiliated program to assist minorities, women and veterans in their business development, at the Youngstown Business Incubator (YBI).

Gilchrist joined the YBI in 2014 and served as the project coordinator for Tech Block Building 5, overseeing the $5.7 million project. In 2016, she and her team developed the “Women in Entrepreneurship (WE) Program,” in which she worked with over 100 women with their business ideas.

In late 2017, Gilchrist moved into the role of executive director for Inspiring Minds Youngstown, an after-school and summer program that works with under-represented youth in the community.

After three years at Inspiring Minds Youngstown, Gilchrist decided to develop, alongside her colleagues, the Youth in Entrepreneurship Program through YBI.

Gilchrist and her husband own Ryan’s Chair Barber and Beauty Salon, which has been in the community for over 25 years. Together, they are proud parents of two sons and are grandparents.

Gilchrist earned her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Youngstown State University in 2005. In 2017, she completed the Executive MBA program through Strayer University. Currently, she is enrolled in the Certified Business Advisor Program at Kent State University.

Gilchrist serves on the boards for the Autism Society of Mahoning Valley, Valley Economic Development Partners and on committees for the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley’s Fund for Women and Girls Guiding Circle and the Choffin Career Center Entrepreneurship Advisory Committee.