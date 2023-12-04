YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Cirque Du Soleil OVO is coming to Youngstown in June.

The Covelli Centre is hosting the show from Friday, June 7 to Sunday, June 9.

Presale tickets are available now. General tickets go on sale Monday, Dc. 11 at ticketmaster.com and at the Southwoods Health Box Office.

Ticket prices range from $42 to $127.

Dubbed “a riot of energy,” OVO follows the story of a magnificent ladybug who captures the eye of an awkward, unusual insect who has just moved to the neighborhood, and the two instantly fall in love.