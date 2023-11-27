YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WBKN) – Two local charities are getting an early Christmas gift.

Youngstown United as One donated checks in the amount of $2,000 each to both the Rich Center for Autism and Potential Development.

Youngstown United as One is a group founded by Darrell Jones in 2018 with a mission to bring unity to the community, according to the organization’s Facebook page.

The group is known for its numerous giveaways and events, including free gas and grocery giveaways.

Last week, Jones announced that he was stepping down as president of Youngstown United as One but hopes the vision can continue.

“This is one of the things I’ve talked about. We [were] gonna do for next year…the autism, which we did now, present check, we [were] gonna wait ’til Father’s Day weekend when we always do things. It was going to be a two-day event, but you know what, it was just a need for me to step back and step down now,” he said.

In reaction to the donation, Michael Latessa, director of development at the Rich Center said, “We rely heavily on community support, so Youngstown United as One is an amazing organization. We are so proud and thankful they included us this year.”

Youngstown United as One started five years ago with just 10 other people. This year, it celebrated its fifth anniversary.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.