YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A classic Christmas movie will be featured this weekend in downtown Youngstown and will be accompanied by the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra.

The orchestra was rehearsing Thursday evening at Powers Auditorium, where the movie will be shown with its familiar score performed live by the symphony. A 50-person choir will also accompany the musicians.

This movie-orchestra combination of Home Alone has become popular among symphonies everywhere.

“Not everybody knows that this was also the same composer as ‘Superman,’ ‘Jaws,’ ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ — John Williams. The John Williams,” says conductor Erik Ochsner. “[He] was able to be, really, like a chameleon. So it’s Christmas music, Christmas film, we need Christmas music. He wrote his own Christmas tune.”

This is the second time the Youngstown symphony has played to a movie. Last year, it was “Ghostbusters.”

Tickets are available for both shows: