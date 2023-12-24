YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — From cooking and baking to wrapping presents and watching holiday movies, there are many things people do to celebrate Christmas, and in Youngstown, one’s culture can lead to lots of holiday traditions.

Joe Naples, a committee member for the Brier Hill Italian Festival, says the atmosphere of an Italian Christmas is festive.

“People eating and drinking and singing. You would hear Christmas music and so many people open their gifts prior to midnight mass,” Naples said.

Meanwhile, a Ukranian Christmas is often more peaceful, according to Father Mykola Zomchak, the priest at Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

“And having that peaceful atmosphere is because of anticipation of the great feast,” Zomchak said.

Italian and Ukrainian cuisine are a unique part of both Christmas traditions.

“My family will be having raviolis,” Naples said. “Some families have lasagna. Some families have cavatelli. Some families have the wedding soup with the greens.”

“All the meals for the holy supper, they’re always strictly fasting meals,” Zomchak said. “There is no meat, dairy. They will always have pierogi. They’ll eat garlic. It’s a it’s a tradition to have on the holiday supper.”

One tradition both Italian and Ukrainian cultures share? Being with the family.

“We have a wonderful tradition here in the United States where parish families, the congregations, they gather all together as a parish family,” Zomchak said. “They will gather in the parish hall for the Christmas Eve, for that holy supper as one big parish family.”

“It was expected everyone to be there at least sometime during the day,” Naples said. “It’s what adds to the memories and it’s what adds to the dignity, I think, of Christmas.”