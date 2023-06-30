YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The buildings of downtown Youngstown have a story to tell. On Friday, there was a song echoing through them.

The Sharon Mennonite Church was singing familiar church hymns through the lunchtime hours. There were over 50 people in the choir.

The church was also passing out literature and had people walking along the streets who would just talk to people.

The buildings made for perfect acoustics, and the music sounded angelic while carrying a heavenly message. It caught many people’s attention.

“It is ear-catching. It’s beautiful. It’s downtown where it just echoes and I think it’s just touching people’s hearts right now because we have so much ugly stuff going on in our world. So it’s just, I think it’s touching people right now,” said Karen Morris, of Liberty.

The choir hopes to return in the fall.