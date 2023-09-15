YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man is being cited for running a stop sign after a two-vehicle accident sent a young child to the hospital Friday morning.

Police said a car traveling east on Cleveland Street ran the red light and collided with a car traveling north on Hillman Street just before 9 a.m.

The force of the collision pushed the car from Hillman Street into a parking lot. There were three small children in the car.

Paramedics examined all of the people in that car and transported a child to St. Elizabeth Health Center to be examined further.

The road was closed in the area but has since reopened.