YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A charge against a defendant in the scalding of a 1-year-old boy last week has been bound over to a Mahoning County grand jury.

Judge Renee DiSalvo Wednesday bound over the charge, a third-degree felony, against Devontay Anderson, 23, of Youngstown, after Anderson waived a preliminary hearing in municipal court.

Anderson remains in the Mahoning County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bond.

Anderson was arrested Nov. 15 after police were called to a home in the 500 block of Tod Lane for a report of women fighting in the driveway. When they arrived, an ambulance was also present with a 1-year-old child inside who had suffered third-degree burns up to his thighs.

The women in the driveway told police they had left the home earlier to run some errands and one of them left their child there for Anderson to watch, reports said. While they were gone, reports said they received a text from a neighbor saying they could hear crying and banging coming from the home, and Anderson also called the group and said the child had red feet but did not say how that happened.

Reports said the child had deep burns to his legs and feet, and he was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Anderson was arrested in a nearby yard, reports said, and taken to the jail.

There was no word today on the condition of the boy.