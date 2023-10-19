YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Charges are expected after a search warrant investigating drug activity was served Thursday at a South Side home.

Members of the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force served the warrant at about 10 a.m. at a home on Parkhill Avenue.

Lt. Larry McLaughlin, of the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and head of the task force, said the warrant was the culmination of a “lengthy investigation,” and while no one was arrested, charges are expected later.

Police could be seen carrying a large, clear, plastic bag filled with a large amount of an unknown powder.