YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Charges were dropped today against a suspect in an East Side shooting after the victim and witnesses did not show up for his preliminary hearing.

Ellis Moody, 40, was arrested July 10 on two counts of felonious assault for a shooting June 30 on Donation Avenue on the East Side where a man was wounded.

He managed to post $25,000 bond following his arraignment.

Assistant City Prosecutor Shaina Rockford told Judge Carla Baldwin that the state was dropping the charges because the victim in the case and other witnesses did not come to court.

She said the lead investigator on the case, city police Detective Sgt. Ronald Barber, made “multiple attempts” to get them to come to court but they all failed.

The charge can be refiled at a later date.

Police have not released many details on the case, only to say that officers were called about 10 p.m. June 30 to a home on Donation Avenue where they discovered a man had been shot.

The victim was treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center for his wounds.

A warrant was issued a few days after the shooting for Moody’s arrest.