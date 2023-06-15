YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Charges against a former Youngstown officer accused of failing to follow up on sexual assault investigations have been dismissed.

Visiting Judge Mark Frost, who was assigned to the case, ruled that the state cannot prove that statements that Brian Flynn made as part of the internal affairs investigation were not used in the criminal investigation against him.

Flynn’s lawyer, Paul Siegferth Jr., asked that any evidence collected during the investigation that may have violated Flynn’s Garrity Rights be excluded. Garrity Rights protect public employees from being compelled to incriminate themselves during investigatory interviews conducted by their employers.

Judge Frost also ruled that the state cannot show that the evidence prosecutors will produce at trial was derived from sources other than the information they received during that internal affairs investigation.

As such, Frost ruled that the 14 dereliction of duty charges against Flynn be dismissed.

Flynn, who was head of the unit in the department that investigates crimes against children, had been accused of failing to follow through on several investigations between November 2020 and February 2021.

City officials said Flynn was given tips by the state’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit but never followed through. He had been on paid administrative leave since March 25, 2021, but he was fired after the charges were filed in October.

During a hearing in Youngstown Municipal Court in May, it was revealed that the Barberton Law Department, tasked with looking into the case, had recommended that charges not be filed against Flynn.

Siegferth said he found out about the recommendation, but when he asked the Law Department and Law Director Jeff Limbian to provide him with a copy of it, his request was refused.

An internal investigation was first done by the city police department. After that investigation, detectives with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office conducted a criminal investigation.

Summit County officials investigated the case because city officials were having trouble finding an outside investigator who was not directly or indirectly involved in any of the cases.

When the criminal investigation was done and the results were given to the Law Department, they gave the results to officials in Barberton and asked them to review the case.

Siegferth managed to get copies of the email with the recommendation through public record requests he filed with both Barberton and the city.

Siegferth said the email recommended no criminal charges be filed against Flynn. Instead, it said the case should be handled through administrative actions.

Brian Breeden, the detective with Summit County who investigated the case, said during the hearing in May that he conducted his investigation by conducting his own interviews and reviewing emails by the state’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, who forwarded the tips that Flynn was accused of not investigating.

As part of his investigation, Breeden also received emails from the city police department, but he said he disregarded any that would have statements in them by Flynn that were made to investigators.